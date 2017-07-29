Family pets killed in fire on N Foster Dr.

Firefighters with the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a home on N Foster Dr. Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 in the 3900 block of N Foster Dr. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but two family pets were killed in the incident. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.