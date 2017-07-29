Louisiana's best teacher and principal for 2018 announced; WBR teacher wins Teacher of the Year

Farmers are in the early stages of harvesting corn and rice while waiting on their soybean and cotton crops to mature. Overall, crops look to be in decent shape with some better than others.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting and is asking for anyone with information to contact them.More >>
The man wanted by Baton Rouge Police Department in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man has turned himself in.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Education announced on Friday night the 2018 Louisiana State Teacher and Principal of the Year.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene of a house fire on Tecumseh St. Saturday night. The fire claimed the life of one man, officials say.More >>
The valet says the guest had decided he didn’t want to pay to park and was angry when he was asked for the fee.More >>
A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.More >>
Baby Leo is the first biological child for Trystan Reese and his husband, Biff Chaplow. The couple also have two adopted children.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
