BRPD, Smithfield Foods team up with Greater Baton Rouge Bank for food giveaway

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Baton Rouge Police Department, and Smithfield Foods teamed up on Saturday for a food distribution event in an effort to help families continue to recover from the historic floods of August 2016.

Organizers say the event, which started at 8 a.m., kicked of with a successful turnout. Despite the rainy weather, volunteers came out early to help load vehicles as they passed through the delivery line.

By 10 a.m., organizers say all the food supplies were given out.

“It is important to give back when you can,” said Interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam. “The Baton Rouge Police Department takes pride in making this city a better place by serving those in need.”

The event was put on in connection with Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes hunger-relief initiative. Smithfield Foods is the world’s largest hog producer and pork processor.

The food company donated 40,000 pounds of protein with help from BRPD, as the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank continue to celebrate their grand re-opening after the August floods of 2016.

“At Smithfield Foods, we feed people – it’s what we do,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to partner with the Baton Rouge Police Department and the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help celebrate the Rouge Food Bank’s transition into its new facility and provide thousands of meals to those who face hunger in the area.”

The food bank held a ribbon cutting on Friday, to celebrate the grand re-opening of their administrative offices.

Flooded with 4 feet of water throughout its 170,000 square foot facility back in August of 2016, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has continued to serve the 11-parish area with much needed food assistance in a time of great need, while simultaneously working to recover operations internally.



“We are thankful for the generous support we received from so many companies, donors, and individuals during and after the floods last year,” said Michael G. Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “This grand reopening of our administrative offices symbolizes a reminder of how far our community has come over the last year to persevere while always remaining focused on serving others in need.”

For more information on the Baton Rouge Food Bank, visit their website.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.