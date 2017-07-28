Two suspects neither indicted nor cleared in teen's Nebraska St. murder

A grand jury failed to indict two men Thursday for the shooting death of a teen on Nebraska St. that happened back on November 2, 2016. Instead, the jury pretermitted the case, which means while the two men were not indicted, but they have not yet been cleared either.

Trashone Coates, 18, and Monte Carey, 28, are accused of killing 18-year-old Keondrae Ricks just blocks from his home but because of Thursday’s decision, they will not face a trial.

The victim's mother, Kengar Taylor, says hearing the news took her breath away. "I'm just really lost for words. I just don't really know what to say,” said Taylor. “I just pray to God that he steps in and intervenes."

The suspects though, are not quite off the hook. Prosecutors now have the chance to collect more evidence and bring it back before a grand jury. Dana Cummings, chief of litigations with the District Attorney's Office, says they are not leaving any stone unturned and are even asking for the public’s help.

"We intend to take it back if we can find some more witnesses or we can obtain anymore evidence," said Cummings. "It's so critical that people that have information come forward, even if they don't think that the information that they have is that important to the case. A lot of times, we can put together bits and pieces to get us where we need to go."

It's a plea Taylor knows all too well and something she has been begging the community to provide for months. If no one comes forward, the alternative she says is too hard to imagine. "If they get out, I feel they gonna' think well I got away with this so I can go do this to somebody else and then somebody else will be going through the same thing I'm going through," said Taylor.

Taylor says she is working hard to arrive at forgiveness for the two suspects, but for now, she is only interested in justice.

"I just want them to sit in jail for the rest of their lives and think about what they done to my son," said Taylor.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

