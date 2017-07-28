Mow to Own program cleans up overgrown properties

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 28More >>
Despite being viewed as a wildcard throughout much of the Obamacare repeal debate, Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy fell in line with most of his GOP colleagues when it came time to vote.More >>
For over 20 years, John Robertson has been investing in his neighborhood, not knowing that one day, he'd get a break.More >>
Howard White is a businessman with several companies. Top Choice, his apparel and promotional business enjoys steady support. It not only sells clothes, but creates promotional items for schools, businesses, and clubs. How about a fidget spinner in your high school's colors? White can do that.More >>
For Southern football players moving into Gradison Hall Friday, it’s commonplace to see TVs, cases of water, mattresses, and stereos as players prepare their things for living on campus for the next two weeks.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Firefighters came to the rescue of a 45-year-old woman that was being attacked by a rescued boa constrictor that wrapped around her and biting her face.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A Lorain mother is out on bail after being arrested on child endangerment charges.More >>
A missing woman has been rescued from a makeshift prison in Marshall County. And her alleged attacker behind bars.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A Kentucky OBGYN found herself jumping into action on a day she was at the hospital as a patient, ready to have her own baby.More >>
A Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy was shot one time in the chest on East Jordan Rd. on Friday morning. Chief Deputy Ron Pullen said the deputy has been released from the hospital.More >>
