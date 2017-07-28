WANTED: BRPD looking for suspect in fatal shooting that left dog injured

UPDATE:

The Baton Rouge Police Department are looking for a man in connection to the fatal shooting of a 44-year-old man and shooting injury of a dog.

Detectives are searching for Jason Pitcher, 29, of Baton Rouge in connection with the murder of Rodney Lee, 44, who was shot near his home in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. in the Valley Park area on Friday, around 4:30 p.m.

Police say investigators believe the shooting happened was a result of Pitcher accusing Lee of wanting to rob him.

In addition to Lee being shot, police say a dog also received a gunshot wound, which was treated at a local veterinarian.

Authorities say Pitcher is wanted on charges of second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and cruelty to animals.

BRPD is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pitcher is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

ORIGINAL STORY:

One man is dead after a shooting on Aldrich Dr.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. in the Valley Park area. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition. He died there later. No other details are available at this time.

We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

