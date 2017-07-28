One man dead after shooting on Aldrich Dr.

One man is dead after a shooting on Aldrich Dr.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. in the Valley Park area. The victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital in critical condition. He died there later. No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information on this case should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

