Man in critical condition after shooting on Aldrich Dr.

One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Aldrich Dr.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. in the Valley Park area. The victim has been transported by EMS to a local hospital. No other details are available at this time.

We will continue to update the story with more information as we receive it.

