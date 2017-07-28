Man in critical condition after shooting on Aldrich Dr. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man in critical condition after shooting on Aldrich Dr.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man is in critical condition after a shooting on Aldrich Dr.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the 4600 block of Aldrich Dr. in the Valley Park area. The victim has been transported by EMS to a local hospital. No other details are available at this time.

