Abusive husband dies from injuries after being run over while wife was trying to get away in stolen truck

A woman on the run from her abusive husband pulled a stunt from right out of a movie to save her own life.

Baton Rouge Police Sgt. L'Jean McKneely says what happened at the RaceTrac on Airline Hwy. and Tom Dr. on Thursday night was anything but ordinary.

“A lady and her husband drove up to the gas station, apparently looking at some video of a fight he was involved in earlier that night. After the fight happened, he and her went home and he beat her and he beat her bad. They came back out here to the gas station to look at the video,” said McKneely.

McKneely says detectives learned the husband allegedly beat his wife because she didn't jump in and help him in that earlier fight. He says when the woman's husband went inside the RaceTrac, she begged a man fueling a big box truck to call police.

“In the course of that, the husband came outside and she panicked. She got into the box truck and sped away,” said McKneely.

Police say she took off down Airline Hwy., with a line of box trucks following her from the gas station, her husband not far behind in his car. Sgt. McKneely says she pulled into the back of BRPD headquarters, rolled up to the front entrance, and tried to go under the overhang. The truck was so big, it left a mark in a couple of places. McKneely says the woman's husband would not give up.

“While here, the husband decided to get out of the car. He jumped out of the box truck in an attempt to pull her out, which caused further panic. She drove around the complex, drove on the back side, crashed through the gate, went on Goodwood to Airline Hwy., and luckily, she saw an officer conducting a traffic stop. He had his lights going and she was reaching out to him for help. In the course of getting to him, the husband, hanging on the truck, fell off and she ran over him,” said McKneely.

Sgt. McKneely says the woman is being treated for the injuries brought on by her husband. He, on the other hand, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officials with BRPD confirmed Saturday that the man, Aaron Davis, died from his injuries.

The woman will likely not be charged.

