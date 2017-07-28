Woman collects nearly $80k in Social Security benefits in deceased mother's name

A Baton Rouge woman pleaded guilty Friday to a scheme where she says she continued to collect Social Security benefits after her mother's death.

Lucille Williams, 54, pleaded guilty before a U.S. district judge to stealing funds from a federal agency. During the plea hearing, Williams admitted that as the authorized payee for Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits for her mother, she continue to collect benefit payments after her mother's death.

In the scheme, Williams submitted reports to the SSA falsely claiming her mother was still alive and that she was using the benefits to pay for care for her mother. Williams admitted she collected nearly $80,000 in this scheme.

"Federal benefit fraud continues to be employed by criminals in the United States. When fraudsters steal funds intended for legitimate purposes, their criminal conduct victimizes not only our federal agencies, but also all taxpayers. My office works in conjunction with the Social Security Administration's Office of the Inspector General to aggressively identify and prosecute defendants like this who mistakenly believe that their fraudulent conduct will continue indefinitely and undetected," said Acting U.S. Attorney Corey Amundson.

"The Social Security Administration, Office of Inspector General, will tirelessly investigate and bring to justice those who commit fraud against Social Security programs," said Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Feldt.

