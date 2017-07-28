Denham Springs Albertsons to shut down

Albertsons will close its supermarket located in Denham Springs in September.

Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry confirmed news of the closure Friday, saying he was notified this week.

The store is located at the corner of S Range Ave. and Florida Blvd. While the store itself did not flood last August, many homes in that area did. The store has also seen increasing competition from other grocery retailers including nearby locations of Walmart, Rouse’s, and Carter’s Supermarket.

The store's pharmacy will be serving customers until August 10. On August 11, all patient prescription records will be transferred to the CVS located at 640 S Range Ave.

The store first opened in May of 2011. There are currently 49 full time employees and 26 part time employees.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.