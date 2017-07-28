Deputies seize more than 20 lbs. of marijuana, 2 arrested

A collaborative effort between two sheriff’s offices in south Louisiana netted about 20 pounds of marijuana and resulted in two arrests, according to authorities.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Brandon Boykin, 29, of Houma, and Keith Rhodes, 54, of Schriever, were arrested Friday morning in Bayou Vista.

According to SMPSO, its deputies and narcotics agents with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office had been involved in a long-term investigation targeting drug trafficking in the area. Officials said the TPSO agents collected evidence that pointed to Boykin and Rhodes being involved in illegal drug activity.

Investigators said a deputy with SMPSO spotted two vehicles “conduct a suspicious interaction” in a business parking lot on US 90 in Bayou Vista and later saw similar activity on Mars Road. They added when the deputy tried to approach the men for questioning, they sped off in separate vehicles.

Officials said Rhodes was pulled over on US 90 in Berwick. They said a search of his truck turned up about a quarter-pound of marijuana, pot food products, and some cash. They added it is believed Rhodes got the marijuana in Colorado and brought it back to Louisiana to be sold in St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

Authorities said they stopped Boykin off US 90 in Bayou Vista. They said they confiscated about 20 pounds of high-grade marijuana, a handgun, more than $6,000 in cash after searching his car. They also said they found evidence that the money was from selling marijuana.

Boykin is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute (more than 20 pounds), transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

Rhodes is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving drug proceeds, and failure to properly signal a turn.

Bond has not been set.

