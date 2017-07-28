Former Tiger running back signs with the Broncos

Former LSU running back Stevan Ridley has signed with the Denver Broncos.

Ridley played one game with Atlanta last year, before being released in November. He had one carry for three yards in his short stint with the Falcons.

He was drafted by New England in 2011 and played four seasons with the Patriots. He signed with the New York Jets in 2015 and the Falcons in 2016.

In six NFL seasons, Ridley has rushed for 2,914 yards, a 4.2 average and 22 touchdowns.

His best NFL season was in 2012 with the Patriots, when he rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ridley played at LSU from 2007-2010, appearing in 39 games with nine starts. He ran the ball 306 times for 1,419 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.