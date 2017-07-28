THE INVESTIGATORS: Silky Slim hired by mayor's office to teach teens to respect police, cancelled contract shows

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office planned to pay Arthur Reed, a.k.a. Silky Slim, $9,800 for 40 hours of work involving teaching youth “communication techniques,” according to documents obtained by the 9News Investigators on Friday.

The contract called for Reed to teach communication techniques to teens “designed to avoid violence and build increased respect between the community and police.”

Reed, addressing a meeting of the EBR Metro Council Wednesday night, said “justice came when Gavin Long came”. He was referring to the man who shot and killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three others in July 2016. Broome responded to his comments by publicly reprimanding the former gang member turned community advocate.

The contract between the city and Reed was signed on June 6, but the mayor terminated the agreement this week after WAFB filed a public records request seeking a copy of the contract. The full contract, and the cancellation of said contract, can be read below.

The documents released to WAFB on Friday indicate Reed’s contract with the city was for a training program that would bring in up to 50 formerly-incarcerated adults to speak to teens about how to effectively communicate with police and the public. The program was to include 40 hours of classroom instruction over a five-week period from July 1 to September 17.

Broome said Thursday she was not aware of the contract until WAFB filed a public records request earlier in the week. She cancelled the contract and said no money had yet been paid to Reed.

Because the contract was for an amount less than $17,500, it did not require Broome’s signature. The mayor says going forward, her signature will be required on all contracts, regardless of the amount.

The Reed contract, which did not require a public request for bids, intended to pay Reed $9,800 of federal grant money from the Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination program.

Reed was part of the mayor’s transition team as a member of a police advisory board that worked on proposed changes to the police department’s use-of-force policy.

