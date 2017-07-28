Teens walk red carpet at screening of their films at library

Groups of teens that have been producing their own short films this summer go to show them off Thursday night to a packed house at the Main Library.

During the summer months, the Baton Rouge division of the New Orleans Video Access Center (NOVAC:BR) partnered with the East Baton Rouge Parish Library to bring teens free "Born Digital" filmmaking summer camps for grades 6-12.



While attending Born Digital, students learned the basics of video production, including design, storyboarding, production, post-production, effects and more, through the hands-on process of creating a video all under the guidance of Baton Rouge filmmakers, Zandashé Brown and Clay Achee.

This year, teens made films to celebrate the Baton Rouge Bicentennial.

“Our teen filmmakers completed an impressive collection of films inspired by the bicentennial of their hometown, NOVAC:BR Program Director Jillian Hall said. “We’re honored to partner with the libraries to offer this program that not only provides an outlet for creative expression but also teaches technical skills to the city’s next generation."

There were eight camps held this summer at six Library branch locations including the Main Library on Goodwood, Eden Park, Joan’s Creek, Belmont Garden, Zachary, Greenwell Springs, and Joan’s Creek.

All eight of the short films were screened at the premiere, held at the Main Library, at a “standing room only” event.

Beyond summer camps, NOVAC:BR, which was launched in the Capital City in 2013, also hosts professional training for individuals seeking to get involved in the film industry as well as connect with the community, develop original documentary content, and create innovative youth media programs.

In February, they premiered a locally produced documentary series, BetteR, on the summer of 2016 in Baton Rouge.

To view all the teens short films, visit their "Born Digital" Vimeo page, here.

For more information on NOVAC:BR and their other programs, visit their website.

