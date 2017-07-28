WAFB primetime flood special to air Aug 8

WAFB will broadcast a one-hour special report in primetime on August 8, focusing on the August 2016 historic flood.

The special, to be anchored by WAFB’s Greg Meriwether, will feature reports from multiple members of the 9NEWS team.

It will take a look back at the many heroes who stepped in to rescue people and animals who were stranded in floodwaters, take a look at where recovery efforts stand, and examine potential future changes to the federal flood insurance program.

“Louisiana Rising: One Year Later” will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WAFB on August 8, 2017.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.