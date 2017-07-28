WAFB primetime flood special airs tonight at 7 p.m. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WAFB primetime flood special airs tonight at 7 p.m.

By Robb Hays, News Director
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

WAFB will broadcast a one-hour special report in primetime on Tuesday, August 8, focusing on the August 2016 historic flood. 

The special, to be anchored by WAFB’s Greg Meriwether, will feature reports from multiple members of the 9NEWS team. 

It will take a look back at the many heroes who stepped in to rescue people and animals who were stranded in floodwaters, take a look at where recovery efforts stand, and examine potential future changes to the federal flood insurance program. 

“Louisiana Rising: One Year Later” will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WAFB on August 8, 2017. We will livestream the broadcast here and on the WAFB Facebook page

  • Flood victims targeted by burglars

    Water creeping up the side of their home was the view Eric and Carol DiSanto had as they evacuated their Sherwood Forest neighborhood last August.  They didn't know it at the time, but

  • Tenn man dies after being shot during robbery on Florida Blvd.

    One person was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in a shopping center on Florida Blvd.   According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened Tuesday in the 12300 block of Florida Blvd. shortly before 8 a.m.  The male victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.  Investigators are currently working to establish a motive and suspect for this shooting.   If you know anything about this incident, call Crim...

  • Post-Flood in New Orleans: 4 Things NOLA should work on immediately

    Parts of the city of New Orleans experienced torrential rainfall on Saturday, August 5th that flooded streets, stranded hundreds of cars, and swamped countless other homes and businesses. New Orleanians

