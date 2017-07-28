WAFB primetime flood special airs tonight at 7 p.m.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch the broadcast live when it begins

WAFB will broadcast a one-hour special report in primetime on Tuesday, August 8, focusing on the August 2016 historic flood.

The special, to be anchored by WAFB’s Greg Meriwether, will feature reports from multiple members of the 9NEWS team.

It will take a look back at the many heroes who stepped in to rescue people and animals who were stranded in floodwaters, take a look at where recovery efforts stand, and examine potential future changes to the federal flood insurance program.

“Louisiana Rising: One Year Later” will air from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WAFB on August 8, 2017. We will livestream the broadcast here and on the WAFB Facebook page.

