WAFB primetime flood special

The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Officer recovered two bodies Monday from the Intracoastal Canal.More >>
Parts of the city of New Orleans experienced torrential rainfall on Saturday, August 5th that flooded streets, stranded hundreds of cars, and swamped countless other homes and businesses. New OrleaniansMore >>
Parts of the city of New Orleans experienced torrential rainfall on Saturday, August 5th that flooded streets, stranded hundreds of cars, and swamped countless other homes and businesses. New Orleanians are used to flooding, but this particular event has garnered lots of attention both because of its surprise nature and the seemingly slow fall of the flood waters once the rain stopped. A remarkablMore >>
Every year, East Baton Rouge doles out tens of millions of dollars in new tax breaks to businesses to spur economic development.More >>
Every year, East Baton Rouge doles out tens of millions of dollars in new tax breaks to businesses to spur economic development.More >>
Last August, a father and daughter in Ascension Parish really took it on the chin. A year later and a single moment aboard an excavator still stays with them. Mike RichardsonMore >>
Last August, a father and daughter in Ascension Parish really took it on the chin. A year later and a single moment aboard an excavator still stays with them. Mike Richardson and his 16-year-old daughter Kolbi could hardly hold it together as they walked around their family pMore >>
Thanks goes out to the people who took time to rescue thousands of animals - big and small - right alongside with their families. Some of the memorable ones involve animals that were left behind for one reason or another and still, someone found the time to save them.More >>
Thanks goes out to the people who took time to rescue thousands of animals - big and small - right alongside with their families. Some of the memorable ones involve animals that were left behind for one reason or another and still, someone found the time to save them.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
Relatives say on April 30th, Leslie Rogers was rushed to the hospital in Winston Salem with a gunshot wound to the head. She died later that day.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The suspects in a violent, viral assault at a chicken restaurant in Baxley were in front of a superior court judge Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The regulatory board in charge of funeral homes fined a Memphis funeral home for not taking the necessary precautions when reusing a casket for multiple services.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified two brothers who were killed in an attack at an apartment in North Charleston.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
A Virginia couple visiting Hilton Head Island didn't find much peace and relaxation last week on the beach.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
On Saturday there was another sighting of "Pinky," the rare albino dolphin sometimes spotted in Cameron Parish. And maybe there's more than one "Pinky" swimming around Cameron. Bridget A. Boudreaux said she saw two pink dolphins playing together in the Calcasieu Ship Channel near Hackberry on Saturday, August 5 at around 4 p.m.More >>
Commercials have already started for a November state-wide ballot initiative called the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.More >>
Commercials have already started for a November state-wide ballot initiative called the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
North Korea is threatening to launch a preemptive strike against Guam, hours after the Trump administration warned the rogue nation to drop its threats against the United States or face "fire and fury."More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
A 72-year-old Kailua man said he is being wrongfully accused of illegally downloading movies on the internet, including pornography.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>
A Sabine Parish woman is charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son, who tested positive for methamphetamine.More >>