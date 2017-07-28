FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry Friday - umbrellas Saturday

YOUR QUICKCAST:
FRIDAY: Sunny skies, light west winds; spotty PM rain - hot; a high of 94°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - a few isolated showers - a low of 77°
SATURDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 88°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Ridge of high pressure will maintain hot and mainly dry weather Friday; afternoon temperatures will - once again - push into the mid 90°s, a heat index in the range of 101° - 104°
- Limited moisture in the short-term … very few showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; basically, spotty in nature and only a 10% coverage throughout the heat of the day
- Within the next 24 hours, our weather picture will change … a summer cold front will push southward, resulting in showers and thunderstorms developing along and ahead of the front
- Initially, we’ll put the potential for a few showers in the forecast overnight, but widespread wet weather returns to SE LA and SW MS on Friday - primarily during the afternoon/early evening hours
- We’re not looking at a severe weather outbreak with this latest round of rain/storms … however, the Storm Prediction Center has indicated the eastern portion of Washington and St. Tammany parishes as well as Pike and Walthall counties in SW MS have a "marginal risk" for severe weather Saturday
- The main concerns with this system will be frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds
- The good news: somewhat cooler and drier conditions behind the front will be noticeable by late Saturday and into Sunday … when most of the showers/storms are anticipated to be out of our viewing area and over the coastal waters ...
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; smooth/light chop
Inland Lakes: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR JULY 29:
High Tide: 7:06 a.m. +0.9
Low Tide: 5:35 p.m. +05
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 28 … 100° (1995); 65° (1911)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 28 … 93°; 74°
SUNRISE: 6:20 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:01 p.m.
