FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry Friday - umbrellas Saturday

YOUR QUICKCAST:

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, light west winds; spotty PM rain - hot; a high of 94°

FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - a few isolated showers - a low of 77°

SATURDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 88°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Ridge of high pressure will maintain hot and mainly dry weather Friday; afternoon temperatures will - once again - push into the mid 90°s, a heat index in the range of 101° - 104°

- Limited moisture in the short-term … very few showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar; basically, spotty in nature and only a 10% coverage throughout the heat of the day

- Within the next 24 hours, our weather picture will change … a summer cold front will push southward, resulting in showers and thunderstorms developing along and ahead of the front

- Initially, we’ll put the potential for a few showers in the forecast overnight, but widespread wet weather returns to SE LA and SW MS on Friday - primarily during the afternoon/early evening hours

- We’re not looking at a severe weather outbreak with this latest round of rain/storms … however, the Storm Prediction Center has indicated the eastern portion of Washington and St. Tammany parishes as well as Pike and Walthall counties in SW MS have a "marginal risk" for severe weather Saturday

- The main concerns with this system will be frequent lightning, locally heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds

- The good news: somewhat cooler and drier conditions behind the front will be noticeable by late Saturday and into Sunday … when most of the showers/storms are anticipated to be out of our viewing area and over the coastal waters ...

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 - 2 feet; smooth/light chop

Inland Lakes: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR JULY 29:

High Tide: 7:06 a.m. +0.9

Low Tide: 5:35 p.m. +05

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 28 … 100° (1995); 65° (1911)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 28 … 93°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:20 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:01 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.