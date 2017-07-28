LSU softball adds two transfers for the 2018 season

The Tigers have two new additions to the 2018 softball team.

Michaela Schlattman and Rebecca Schulte have both transferred to LSU.

Schlattman comes to Baton Rouge after two seasons at the University of Miami at Ohio.

She played shortstop for the Redhawks, hitting over .320 both seasons and tying the school record for home runs in a season.

She was named First-Team All-MAC her freshman season and Third Team All-Mideast Region by the NFCA as a sophomore.

Schulte played two seasons at Butler Community College, leaving as the Grizzlies’ all-time leader in home runs (42), RBI (181) and runs scored (157).

She had a .435 batting average and was named the Most Valuable Player of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament, a two-time All-Jayhawk Conference first-team selection and NJCAA All-American.

“I am excited about the addition of Becca and Michaela to our program,” head coach Beth Torina said in a statement. “Both will bring a lot of experience and compete for a spot in our lineup. Becca comes from a program with experience on a big stage after winning back-to-back national championships. Michaela is a veteran who can really step into any spot on field. They both will bring a lot to our team, and I can’t wait to get them on campus in the purple and gold."

