Kennedy issues statement on Senate's failure to repeal 'Obamacare'

US Sen. John Kennedy issued a statement Friday morning following the latest vote on “Obamacare” repeal in which the so-called "skinny repeal" failed.

The vote last night is not a loss for the Republican Party. It’s a loss for the American people. Obamacare has not worked. I made a promise to the people of Louisiana, and I kept that promise last night when I voted to repeal and replace Obamacare. Forty-eight other Republicans stood with me, and I want you to know I will not quit until all Louisianans and all Americans have access to affordable health insurance through a health care delivery system that looks like somebody designed it on purpose.