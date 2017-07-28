Kennedy issues statement on Senate's failure to repeal 'Obamacare'

US Sen. John Kennedy issued a statement Friday morning following the latest vote on "Obamacare" repeal in which the so-called "skinny repeal" failed.More >>
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held an official grand re-opening Friday, as workers move back into the administrative offices following the historic floods in August 2016.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Police say Jerry Green was found early Friday morning.More >>
A driver is facing several charges, including DWI and vehicular homicide, after his passenger was killed when an SUV collided with a bulldozer Thursday afternoon.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed that the woman kidnapped and killed Thursday night was the step-daughter of the Assistant Warden.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>
