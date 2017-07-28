Kennedy issues statement on Senate's failure to repeal 'Obamacar - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Kennedy issues statement on Senate's failure to repeal 'Obamacare'

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
US Sen. John Kennedy (Source: John Kennedy's Website) US Sen. John Kennedy (Source: John Kennedy's Website)
WASHINGTON, DC (WAFB) -

US Sen. John Kennedy issued a statement Friday morning following the latest vote on “Obamacare” repeal in which the so-called "skinny repeal" failed.

The vote last night is not a loss for the Republican Party.  It’s a loss for the American people.  Obamacare has not worked.  I made a promise to the people of Louisiana, and I kept that promise last night when I voted to repeal and replace Obamacare. Forty-eight other Republicans stood with me, and I want you to know I will not quit until all Louisianans and all Americans have access to affordable health insurance through a health care delivery system that looks like somebody designed it on purpose.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly