YOUR TURN: Donna Britt

The Your Turn segment this week concerns one of our own, our evening news anchor Donna Britt, who shared this week that she has been diagnosed with the disease, ALS.

Donna has a way of touching people’s hearts so it’s no surprise that thousands of people reacted to news of her illness on our Facebook page. For this week’s Your Turn, we choose a comment from CBS News Correspondent David Begnaud. In his words:

Donna Britt, you have been a mainstay in what has made WAFB Channel 9 a leader in Baton Rouge and a powerhouse affiliate for CBS. Your talent is memorable. Your delivery, has always appeared to me, to be unabashedly authentic and magnetic. Few people seem as comfortable in their own skin, as you do on the air. May that genuine spirit comfort you, and assure you, that legions of people are rooting for you. And praying too.

