YOUR TURN: Donna Britt

FRIDAY: Sunny skies, light west winds; spotty PM rain - hot; a high of 94°
FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - a few isolated showers - a low of 77°
SATURDAY: Rain/storms likely (70% coverage) - a high of 88°
The Your Turn segment this week concerns one of our own, our evening news anchor Donna Britt, who shared this week that she has been diagnosed with the disease, ALS.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy issued a statement Friday morning following the latest vote on "Obamacare" repeal in which the so-called "skinny repeal" failed.More >>
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank held an official grand re-opening Friday, as workers move back into the administrative offices following the historic floods in August 2016.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Authorities have identified the young woman who was kidnapped from David Wade Correctional Center Thursday afternoon and killed by an escaped inmate.More >>
A mother claimed in a Facebook post that she used breast milk in brownies for a school bake sale because she "didn't have time to run to the store."More >>
Tragedy strikes a New York family.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
The father of a USC student who escaped her captors by rolling out of her car says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.More >>
