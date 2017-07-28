Driver faces charges after passenger dies in crash involving SUV and bulldozer

A driver is facing several charges, including DWI and vehicular homicide, after his passenger was killed when an SUV collided with a bulldozer Thursday afternoon.

Louisiana State Police reported Tyler Tullos, 24, of Hammond, died in the wreck. Troopers identified the driver as Dillon Majesty, 23, of Independence.

Troopers said the crash happened on I-55 near I-12 in Hammond around 1 p.m.

Senior Tpr. Dustin Dwight with LSP Troop L said the investigation so far shows Majesty and Tullos were on I-55 North in a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox when the sport utility vehicle went off the left side of the road, into the median, and rear-ended a bulldozer that was part of a construction crew.

Dwight also said Tullos was in the front passenger seat, but was not buckled up, and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office. He added Majesty was not wearing a seat belt either and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries as a result of the wreck.

Investigators said blood samples were taken, which is protocol for deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

According to Dwight, based on what troopers saw at the scene, Majesty will be booked on the following charges when he is released from the hospital: DWI (first offense), vehicular homicide, careless operation, and no driver’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.

