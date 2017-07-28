Driver faces charges after passenger dies in crash involving SUV and bulldozer

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is holding an official grand re-opening Friday, as workers move back into the administrative offices following the historic floods in August 2016.More >>
Police say Jerry Green was found early Friday morning.More >>
A driver is facing several charges, including DWI and vehicular homicide, after his passenger was killed when an SUV collided with a bulldozer Thursday afternoon.More >>
The finding of a stolen laptop during a murder investigation led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles, according to authorities.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 28More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed that the woman kidnapped and killed Thursday night was the step-daughter of the Assistant Warden.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot multiple times while responding to a traffic crash on the south side of Indianapolis.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects.More >>
