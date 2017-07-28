Deputies arrest suspect in string of vehicle break-ins that resulted in guns, electronics, meds, and more stolen

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is holding an official grand re-opening Friday, as workers move back into the administrative offices following the historic floods in August 2016.More >>
The finding of a stolen laptop during a murder investigation led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles, according to authorities.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 28More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital late Thursday night. It happened on 68th Avenue in Baton Rouge, which runs north of US 190 on Scenic Highway, around 11:15 p.m.More >>
A handful of people were in the danger zone as a box truck attempted to park in front of a 99-cent store in New York.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Joe, the father of Jordan, says a child abduction is a parent's worst nightmare.Jordan is the University of South Carolina student that was abducted early Wednesday morning by three suspects. She was forced to drive to an ATM while being threatened with sexual assault.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
