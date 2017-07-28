Deputies arrest suspect in string of vehicle break-ins that resulted in guns, electronics, meds, and more stolen

The finding of a stolen laptop during a murder investigation led to the arrest of a man suspected of breaking into several vehicles, according to authorities.

Court documents state Jarren Stevenson, 18, of Baton Rouge, is believed to be the man seen on home surveillance video going into unlocked vehicles and stealing items from them on several dates in late July in the south Baton Rouge area.

Reports indicate a burglary detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was helping homicide detectives with the investigation of an unrelated murder when the search of a home turned up a stolen laptop that was later connected to Stevenson.

Investigators added Stevenson was arrested after he was seen walking on Mariner Drive near Skysail Avenue on Thursday.

He is suspected of stealing five guns, a laptop, an electronic tablet, a cellphone, prescription medications, cash, and other items.

Stevenson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of simple burglary (8 counts) and theft of firearms.

His bond is set at $20,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.