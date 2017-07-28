Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank holds ribbon cutting for grand re-opening after August floods

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is holding an official grand re-opening Friday, as workers move back into the administrative offices following the historic floods in August 2016.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. The food bank never really stopped serving the community.

There will also be a food distribution event Saturday in honor of the anniversary of the August 2016 flood. It will be held at the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters, located at 9000 Airline Highway, in partnership with BRPD from 8 a.m. to noon or until all of the items are gone.

