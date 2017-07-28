Teen reportedly shot in leg expected to survive

Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital late Thursday night.

It happened on 68th Avenue in Baton Rouge, which runs north of US 190 on Scenic Highway, around 11:15 p.m.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the victim is under 18, so detectives can't release much information.

The teen was reportedly shot in the leg and expected to survive.

No details were given about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

