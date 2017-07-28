Shooting at gas station sends 1 to the hospital

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, July 28More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a teen to the hospital late Thursday night. It happened on 68th Avenue in Baton Rouge, which runs north of US 190 on Scenic Highway, around 11:15 p.m.More >>
One person was shot at a gas station in Baton Rouge early Friday morning. It happened at the corner of Hollywood Street and McClelland Drive around 12:15 a.m.More >>
Six months after several Livingston Parish communities filed a class action lawsuit with the state regarding the August flood, residents got an update from attorneys on the case at a town hall meeting Thursday night.More >>
Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, she announced Thursday.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
