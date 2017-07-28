Shooting at gas station sends 1 to the hospital

Hollywood Street and McClelland Drive in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)

One person was shot at a gas station in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

It happened at the corner of Hollywood Street and McClelland Drive around 12:15 a.m.

According to witnesses, the victim went to a nearby house after getting shot and was picked up there by an ambulance.

The victim is expected to survive.

Detectives have not released any information about a suspect.

If you have any details about this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.