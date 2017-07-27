Attorneys update residents on status of I-10 median wall lawsuit

Six months after several Livingston Parish communities filed a class action lawsuit with the state regarding the August 2016 flood, residents got an update from attorneys on the case at a town hall meeting Thursday night.

Residents in Denham Springs were able to get their questions answered and get a better understanding of the status of the lawsuit.

Attorneys say they have been working hard for the roughly 300 people who have joined the lawsuit, which blames the state and DOTD for the I-10 barrier wall between East Baton Rouge and Livingston Parishes which, the suit alleges, contributed to extensive flooding in areas north of the interstate.

Lead attorney, Josh Palmintier, says since the lawsuit was filed in January, a motion was filed to move the case to federal court; however, he believes it's an issue that should be handled in state court. Right now, he says they are fighting to get the case moved back into the state's hands, but more importantly, he says he has not forgotten about the people he represents.

"We are working tirelessly on this case and you have not been forgotten. I speak to the people from this region every single day," said Palmintier.

Palmintier says because this is a class action lawsuit, those who believe they were affected by the I-10 median wall still have time to get involved. He says right now there is no deadline for folks to join the lawsuit.

