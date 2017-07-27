Man suffering from mental illness gone missing; police believe he's off his medication

Six months after several Livingston Parish communities filed a class action lawsuit with the state regarding the August flood, residents got an update from attorneys on the case at a town hall meeting Thursday night.More >>
Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, she announced Thursday.More >>
The first day of school is right around the corner and many organizations are holding back-to-school events and supply drives to get everyone ready.More >>
The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively seeking a missing man.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar at the corner of Florida Blvd. and N Acadian Thwy.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
A state inmate killed a Claiborne Parish woman after taking her hostage and later died in a shootout during a standoff with law officers, authorities say.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
