LOCATED: Man suffering from mental illness found safe

UPDATE: Police say Jerry Green was found early Friday morning. They did not provide any further information.

ORIGINAL: The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively seeking a missing man.

Officials say Jerry Keith Green, 52, was reported missing on July 20. His last known address is 1819 N Marque Ann Dr. Officials say Green suffers from a mental illness and may be off his medication.

Anyone with information on Green's whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Division at 225-389-8617, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

