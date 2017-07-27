Two people wanted for using stolen credit cards in Tangipahoa Parish

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Thursday morning about a comment made at the last metro council meeting that shocked many.More >>
Help is on the way for owners of rental homes that sustained damage in the August 2016 flood.More >>
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is currently seeking two people for reportedly using stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at various stores around the parish.More >>
The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar at the corner of Florida Blvd. and N Acadian Thwy.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>