Two people wanted for using stolen credit cards in Tangipahoa Parish

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is currently seeking two people for reportedly using stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at various stores around the parish.

Detectives say the first incident happened when a St. Tammany Parish resident reported to TPSO her debit card had been stolen during a vehicle burglary and had been used at multiple stores in Tangipahoa Parish, including the Walmart in Ponchatoula.

After obtaining video surveillance from the store, detectives were able to identify Christopher Charles Guillory, 25, as the person who used the card for at least six illegal transactions. He is believed to have connections in Tangiaphoa, St. Tammany, and Livingston Parishes.

Then on July 13, in a separate incident, detectives began an investigation after a resident reported to TPSO her debit card had also been stolen and used at a store in the parish. Detectives were able to identify Hannah Grace Hensarling, 20, in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Guillory and Hensarling should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

