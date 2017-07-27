BRFD says Family Dollar fire was arson

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar at the corner of Florida Blvd. and N Acadian Thwy.More >>
The blighted property, Hotel Lincoln, best known for hosting high-profile African Americans during the segregation era, is up for sale.More >>
"After hearing all this information today, I can just imagine the mayor's office is now the Titanic of 2017," said President of the Baton Rouge Police Union Sgt. Bryan Taylor.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome released a statement and addressed the media Thursday about a comment made at the last metro council meeting that shocked many.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Eden Antoinette is a happy, healthy baby. She was born only six days ago to two loving parents. But Eden may never comprehend the frantic hours spent trying to save her mother's life.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
The Bell County Sheriff's Office said they are asking residents to evacuate as they battle a large brush fire at the Oakmont Circle area in Morgan's Point Resort.More >>
