BRFD says Family Dollar fire was arson

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar at the corner of Florida Blvd. and N Acadian Thwy.

The fire has been ruled arson.

The fire started around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were able to contain the damage to the back of the building, but the entire store received heavy heat and smoke damage.

One firefighter was treated on the scene for heat exhaustion.

A store employee says the store was open for business when they noticed fire coming from the back of the store. She says they all ran to the back of the store and observed that it seemed someone had set fire to the paper towel section. She says by the time they got back to the front of the store, the fire had already grown large.

Investigators with BRFD are searching for a customer who was in the store at the time of the fire who they believe has information about how it started. Officials want to make it clear he is not a suspect, but he is wanted for questioning. He is described as a black male with a bald head. He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with a red stripe.

Anyone with information the fire or this customer should call fire investigators at 225-354-1419 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

