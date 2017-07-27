BRFD on scene of fire at Family Dollar on Florida Blvd.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at the Family Dollar at the corner of Florida Blvd. and N Acadian Thwy.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. We have a crew en route. Details are limited at this time.

Fire is mostly out. Still working on some spots in back of the store. One firefighter treated for heat exhaustion symptoms @WAFB pic.twitter.com/GkqT6Dx9HC — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) July 27, 2017

A store employee says the store was open for business when they noticed fire coming from the back of the store. She says they all ran to the back of the store and observed that it seemed someone had set fire to the paper towel section. She says by the time they got back to the front of the store, the fire had already grown large.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.