Multiple fire crews battle blaze for 3+ hours

The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened during the lunch hour Thursday.More >>
The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened during the lunch hour Thursday.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Thursday morning about a comment made at the last metro council meeting that shocked many.More >>
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Thursday morning about a comment made at the last metro council meeting that shocked many.More >>
Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, she announced Thursday.More >>
Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, she announced Thursday.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office officials report that a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office officials report that a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>
The couple had only been married three months when the officer died, but they always wanted to have children.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>