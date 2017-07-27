Multiple fire crews battle blaze for 3+ hours

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire in the 30100 block of Greenwell Springs Rd. Thursday morning.

The Central Fire Department was called out around 10 a.m. to assist the Pride Fire Department. Upon arrival, crews discovered a house heavily engulfed in flames. Crews from Chaneyville and Zachary were also called out to assist.

Firefighters worked for more than three hours to bring the blaze under control. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident, but the house was reduced to rubble.

