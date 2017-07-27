Man arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting 13-year-old

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office officials report that a 25-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

The victim says that three years ago, the man, identified as Nicholas Waxley, entered her room and began to have sex with her even though she asked him to stop. The victim also says the following day, Waxley gave her a pill and told her to take it. He reportedly told her it was a Plan B pill, so she agreed to take it.

The victim went on to say Waxley molested her several years prior to this on multiple occasions. She says she told her family, however law enforcement was not contacted. She claims her family placed her into counseling and the incident was not discussed again. She says she did not tell anyone until recently because she did not think anyone would believe her, given how her family reacted to her first disclosure.

Waxley was arrested on Tuesday, July 25 and was released later the same day after posting bond.

