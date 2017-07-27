Woman arrested for allegedly shooting victim in the face

A 49-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman in the face.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Andrea Jackson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators say Jackson shot the woman on July 25 at a home on Claiborne Street in Donaldsonville.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

