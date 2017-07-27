Woman arrested for allegedly shooting victim in the face - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting victim in the face

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Andrea Jackson (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office) Andrea Jackson (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

A 49-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman in the face.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Andrea Jackson is charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Investigators say Jackson shot the woman on July 25 at a home on Claiborne Street in Donaldsonville.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to recover.

