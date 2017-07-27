Police investigating lunchtime bank robbery in Gonzales

Gonzales Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened during the lunch hour.

The reported robbery happened Thursday around 12:30 p.m. at the Regions Bank located at the corner of N. Airline Hwy. and E. Weber City Rd.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirms that the robber got away from the scene before police arrived. He added that no one was injured.

The FBI is en route to assist with the investigation.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

