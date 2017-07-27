Photos released of suspect in afternoon Gonzales bank robbery

The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened during the lunch hour Thursday.

The reported robbery happened Thursday, July 27 around 12:30 p.m. at the Regions Bank, located at the corner of N Airline Hwy. and E Weber City Rd. Officials say the black male suspect approached a lone teller and presented her with a note demanding all of the cash in her drawer. The teller gave the robber a non-disclosed amount of cash and then the suspect exited the bank on foot.

Officers in close proximity responding to the call could not locate anyone fitting the description of the suspect walking near the bank. Due to information from witnesses, investigators believe the suspect may have left the parking of the bank in a white, 4-door Acura with dark tinted windows and chrome rims.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson confirms that the robber got away from the scene before police arrived. He added that no one was injured.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, or call the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

