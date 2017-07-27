Baby girl born with heart defect passes away

A precious baby girl who was born with a hole in her heart and was featured on WAFB to help with blood donations has passed away.

Aubrey Rose was less than a year old when she died Wednesday morning.

“She fought hard in her short 7 months, but in the end her heart and little body just couldn’t take any more,” Kristi DeLeon, her grandmother, said.

DeLeon organized blood drives in Aubrey’s name because the surgeries she underwent for the congenital heart defect required many blood transfusions and the baby was born with a rare blood type.

Our sympathies are with the family.

RELATED STORIES:

Grandmother says family will hold another blood drive for baby girl in need

Blood drive held May 8 for Baton Rouge baby with heart defect

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.