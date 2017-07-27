HUD to award $5.3M to flooded rental property owners

Help is on the way for owners of rental homes that sustained damage in the August 2016 flood.

Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Regional Administrator Beth Van Duyne will announce specific details during a news conference Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. at the Metro Council chambers.

We will stream the press conference live here in this story and on the WAFB Facebook page.

The program, funded with $5.3 million from HUD, accepted applications from rental property owners to rehabilitate or rebuild apartments of seven units or less. Single family and mobile home rentals were also eligible. Priority was given to landlords who rent to lower income tenants.

Details of how many landlords are being assisted are expected to be announced at the event.

During the same news conference, HUD says it will announce details about a grant to address homelessness in Baton Rouge.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.