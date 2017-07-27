WANTED: Man accused of pistol-whipping 1, shooting 2 others

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of pistol-whipping one person and shooting two others.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Shykeem McNeal, AKA "Bama," 26, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

According to investigators, McNeal pulled a gun during a fight with several people on Rembrandt Avenue on July 20.

Police said he hit one person in the head with the gun. They added the gun fired twice when two people tried to take it from McNeal.

According to reports, one victim was shot in the forearm and the other in the hand. Authorities said their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

