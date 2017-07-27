Applications for Baton Rouge Chief of Police available on Monday

Longtime WAFB news anchor Donna Britt has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, she announced Thursday.More >>
A 49-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman in the face.More >>
Police are investigating a possible lunch-time bank robbery in Gonzales.More >>
Applications for the open Baton Rouge Chief of Police position will be posted on Monday.More >>
THURSDAY: Sunny summer skies, hot; spotty PM showers; a high of 94°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly fair, mild overnight - a low of 74°
FRIDAY: More sunshine - hot/heat index 100°+; a high of 94°
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
President Donald Trump's decision to ban transgender service in the armed forces drove a wedge through military veterans in Congress.More >>
Trump gave a campaign-style speech to the crowd of nearly 40,000 people attending the 20th annual jamboree. He verbally bashed his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, while pushing his political agenda.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >>
The ride that malfunctioned Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair killing one person and injuring seven others is owned and operated by Amusements of America, which has a location in Florence, South Carolina.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
