Applications for Baton Rouge chief of police available

Applications for the open Baton Rouge Chief of Police position will be posted on Monday, July 31.

Current Chief Carl Dabadie announced his retirement on July 24.

The applications will be available until August 29, 2017.

The applicants is open to anyone in the country that meets the minimum requirements listed by the Office of State Examiner. Among those requirements include:

A bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, police administration, business administration, public administration, or other related curriculum.At least five years of law enforcement experience, with two years in an administrative or supervisory position, OR

An associate degree in criminal justice, police administration, business administration, public administration, or other related curriculum.At least seven years of law enforcement experience, with two years in an administrative or supervisory position, OR

A high school diploma or a valid certificate of equivalency.

At least eight years of law enforcement experience, with two years in an administrative or supervisory position.

After the applications are submitted, the board will review them to make sure every candidate meets the minimum requirements. They have set a tentative day of September 27 to review the applications, but that date could come even later.

Approved applicants must then take the Police Chief Exam, and score at least a 75.

The successful applications will then be sent to the Mayor’s office for review. Read below for the full document about requirements for the job.

