Prostitution sting results in 3 arrests

Two women and a man were arrested in an undercover prostitution sting Wednesday, according to investigators.

Court documents state Mikayla Peoples, 21, of Vallejo, CA; Diamante McKneely, no age given, of Baton Rouge; and Kyrese Veasey, 19, of Baton Rouge, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the multi-agency operation found Peoples and McKneely through online ads offering services.

According to one probable cause report, Peoples was taken into custody after meeting her at a hotel or motel and a price for sex was agreed upon.

A different report stated an undercover agent contacted McKneely and a meeting place was agreed upon. It added once inside the room, the law enforcement agent was suspicious another person was there and McKneely allegedly did not want him to check the bathroom.

According to the report, after a price for services was agreed upon, McKneely and Veasey were taken into custody. Investigators believe the pair were trying to set up, who they thought was a client, to be robbed.

Peoples and McKneely are charged with prostitution. Their bonds are set at $1,000 each.

Veasey is charged with pandering. His bond was set at $500.

