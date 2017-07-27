FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Hot One

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Sunny summer skies, hot; spotty PM showers; a high of 94°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly fair, mild overnight - a low of 74°

FRIDAY: More sunshine - hot/heat index 100°+; a high of 94°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Very sparse rainfall expected Thursday and Friday; potential for minor activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (10% coverage) but not until Thursday afternoon/possibly the early evening hours

- Definitely HOT late July weather trend continues - as of mid-morning, temperatures were in the mid/upper 80°s; prior to the lunch hour, a "feels like" temperature already in the upper 90°s

- A repeat forecast (hot and mainly dry) anticipated Friday - but a break in the dry summer weather expected around as we head into the weekend …

- In fact, a cold front will hold together and slide southward, producing a good chance for showers/storms especially during the afternoon Saturday - rain coverage (at this point, stands at 60%)

- According to the Storm Prediction Center, we’re not looking at any widespread threat for severe weather … a marginal risk will be in effect Saturday for a very small portion of eastern Washington and St. Tammany parishes

- Some models indicate that the wet conditions will likely be out of the weekend weather picture by early Sunday (only a few lingering showers) - then clearing and turning cooler … an afternoon high only in the upper 80°s, instead of the mid 90°s

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; smooth to light chop

Inland Lakes: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR JULY 28:

HIGH TIDE: 10:30 a.m. +0.8

LOW TIDE: 8:58 p.m. +0.6

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 27 … 99° (1907); 66° (1911)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 27 … 92°; 74°

SUNRISE: 6:20 a.m.

SUNSET: 8:02 p.m.

