FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Hot One

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Sunny summer skies, hot; spotty PM showers; a high of 94°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly fair, mild overnight - a low of 74°
FRIDAY: More sunshine - hot/heat index 100°+; a high of 94°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- Very sparse rainfall expected Thursday and Friday; potential for minor activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (10% coverage) but not until Thursday afternoon/possibly the early evening hours
- Definitely HOT late July weather trend continues - as of mid-morning, temperatures were in the mid/upper 80°s; prior to the lunch hour, a "feels like" temperature already in the upper 90°s
- A repeat forecast (hot and mainly dry) anticipated Friday - but a break in the dry summer weather expected around as we head into the weekend …
- In fact, a cold front will hold together and slide southward, producing a good chance for showers/storms especially during the afternoon Saturday - rain coverage (at this point, stands at 60%)
- According to the Storm Prediction Center, we’re not looking at any widespread threat for severe weather … a marginal risk will be in effect Saturday for a very small portion of eastern Washington and St. Tammany parishes
- Some models indicate that the wet conditions will likely be out of the weekend weather picture by early Sunday (only a few lingering showers) - then clearing and turning cooler … an afternoon high only in the upper 80°s, instead of the mid 90°s
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; smooth to light chop
Inland Lakes: West winds, 5 - 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less
TIDES FOR JULY 28:
HIGH TIDE: 10:30 a.m. +0.8
LOW TIDE: 8:58 p.m. +0.6
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 27 … 99° (1907); 66° (1911)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR JULY 27 … 92°; 74°
SUNRISE: 6:20 a.m.
SUNSET: 8:02 p.m.
