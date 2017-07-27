Mayor calls shocking comment at Metro Council meeting about police ambush shooting 'unacceptable'

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released a statement Thursday morning about a comment made at the last metro council meeting that shocked many.

During the meeting Wednesday night, community activist Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed told council members that "justice came when Gavin Long came." He was referencing the man who shot and killed three law enforcement officers and wounded three more during an ambush attack on July 17, 2016.

Her full statement reads:

The remarks made at last night’s Metro Council meeting by Arthur "Silky Slim" Reed were hateful, offensive, and frankly unacceptable. Arthur Reed previously served on an advisory board earlier this year focused on police and community relations. That committee, which was made up of law enforcement, faith-based leaders and community leaders was disbanded earlier in February. At the time, he was thought to be a person dedicated to improving police-citizen relations. It was recently brought to my attention that he was engaged by a member of my staff to serve in contractual relationship as a "street counselor" for the BRAVE program. That contract was cancelled and no monies were dispersed. The remarks made last night in no way reflect the views of my administration or the people of Baton Rouge. The memories of the fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty, protecting the citizens of Baton Rouge, should be honored and preserved. Remarks like those made last night only threaten to pull us into the past. I will not let that happen. My administration will continue to move forward, fostering trust and bettering relations between the citizens of Baton Rouge and our brave police officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe.

After the public comment period was deferred twice at previous council meetings, residents got the chance Wednesday to speak before the metro council about the shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Once again, there were several standoffs between speakers and Mayor Pro Tem Scott Wilson.

"Wilson, you are a disgrace to the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana," said Reed. "I'm talking about Alton Sterling because you have passed him up two times."

Three days into the role, interim Baton Rouge Police Chief Jonny Dunnam gave an update on the investigation into the two officers involved in Sterling's death, Howie Lake and Blane Salamoni. Dunnam says the internal investigation is done, but the criminal probe is still pending.

"Once that criminal investigation is complete, I'll have all of the information available if it is during my tenure. I'll have all that information available and I'll go through every bit of the criminal investigation, as well as the administrative investigation," said Dunnam.

The search for a new BRPD chief was also brought up at the meeting.

Long-time supporter of Broome, Gary Chambers says he is glad the issues finally came up at metro council, but was disappointed the mayor was not there. He said the matter was too important for her to miss.

"I'm a supporter of Mayor Broome. I voted for her and I campaigned for her and I still support the mayor. At the beginning of the meeting, the mayor was in the room, but right now she's not. That disappoints me," said Chambers.

Broome was present for the beginning of Wednesday’s meeting while her tax proposal for road improvements was introduced, but was not there while council members got updates from BRPD and EMS.

