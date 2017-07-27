Free flood recovery forum hopes to help victims file proof of loss before deadline

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, July 27More >>
Southern University Law Center, along with Restore Louisiana and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, is holding a free flood relief summit Thursday.More >>
To celebrate National Chicken Finger Day, Raising Cane's is holding a contest to win a trip to the New Orleans Friday Chicken Festival.More >>
After being deferred twice, residents got the chance Wednesday to speak before the EBR metro council about the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
The group Together Louisiana criticized how both of Louisiana’s senators voted on an amendment to the healthcare bill during a press conference Wednesday.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The 3-month-old puppy died on the way to animal rescue, and an examination confirmed major spinal trauma.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The Ohio State Fair will open on Thursday without operating rides, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when one of the fair's attractions broke apart.More >>
One person is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended in McDowell County. Deputies confirmed just after 4 a.m. Thursday that Stroupe had been taken into custody.More >>
