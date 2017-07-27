Free flood recovery forum hopes to help victims file proof of loss before deadline

Southern University Law Center, along with Restore Louisiana and Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, is holding a free flood relief summit Thursday.

Organizers said this is one of the last events being held to help with the proof of loss deadline, which is September 1. They added the most knowledgeable flood experts in the community will be speaking at the event.

It will be held inside the Smith-Brown Ballroom on Roosevelt Steptoe Drive on the SU campus.

According to organizers, the goal is to educate, advocate, and bring long-anticipated answers to insured and uninsured homeowners related to proof of loss and flood recovery.

The session for uninsured homeowners will take place from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., while the one for insured homeowners will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Organizers also said the summit is being held alongside other respected community partners, including Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, Flood Proof LA, Rebuild SOS, Catholic Charities of Baton Rouge, Louisiana Appleseed, Pandit Law's Get Flood Help initiative and Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America Disaster Program.

