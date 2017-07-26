Metro council hears updates on Alton Sterling investigation; mayor noticeably absent

After being deferred twice, residents got the chance Wednesday to speak before the EBR metro council about the shooting death of Alton Sterling.More >>
The group Together Louisiana criticized how both of Louisiana’s senators voted on an amendment to the healthcare bill during a press conference Wednesday.More >>
It was early January in 2014 when WAFB's Elizabeth Vowell met Arielle Butler and her mother, Donna. Both were exhausted and constantly fighting. Arielle was 26 at the time and in the grips of a heroin addiction.More >>
A little over three months ago, stay at home dad, Andy Nguyen, took out a loan to build a snowball business to help his family, who is struggling financially.More >>
Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.More >>
There was a fatal accident Wednesday evening at the Ohio State Fair.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
A person was killed Wednesday at the Ohio State Fair after a ride called the Fire Ball malfunctioned, sending several riders flying through the air.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
One person has died and six others have been injured at the Ohio State Fair after a ride malfunction Wednesday, according to WDTN.More >>
