Snowball trailer stolen from stay-at-home dad

A little over three months ago, stay at home dad, Andy Nguyen, took out a loan to build a snowball business to help his family, who is struggling financially.

“We have to find something else to bring in another source of income to raise the kids, so I was thinking the snowball stand might be the best way for me,” said Nguyen, the owner of the Four Seasons snowball stand.

Nguyen says since he placed the lime green snowball stand on Coursey Blvd., pop up customers turned into regulars and business started picking up, until last Sunday.

“On that Sunday morning when I came by, I was like, 'Hey, we're going to do better today.' We came here and the snowball was no longer there,” said Nguyen.

Nguyen says he panicked and called the Baton Rouge Police Department. He thinks between 6 and 7 a.m. Sunday morning, someone cut the lock and hitched the traveling stand to a truck and left.

"My kids keep asking me, 'Daddy where's the snowball trailer?' And I say it got stolen.”

Nguyen says his extended family invested thousands of dollars to help him get the business started. Since the theft, Nguyen and his wife, a manicurist, have been worried where the extra money will come from, but have decided to focus on the future and not dwell on the worries of yesterday.

“If he closes one door, another window opens for us,” said Nguyen.

