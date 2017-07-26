Recovering Hope: A woman's journey through heroin addiction

A little over three months ago, stay at home dad, Andy Nguyen, took out a loan to build a snowball business to help his family, who is struggling financially.More >>
A little over three months ago, stay at home dad, Andy Nguyen, took out a loan to build a snowball business to help his family, who is struggling financially.More >>
It was early January in 2014 when WAFB's Elizabeth Vowell met Arielle Butler and her mother, Donna. Both were exhausted and constantly fighting. Arielle was 26 at the time and in the grips of a heroin addiction.More >>
It was early January in 2014 when WAFB's Elizabeth Vowell met Arielle Butler and her mother, Donna. Both were exhausted and constantly fighting. Arielle was 26 at the time and in the grips of a heroin addiction.More >>
Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.More >>
Health officials are reporting seven human cases of West Nile Virus in Louisiana, with three of those being in the immediate area.More >>
A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 25 was found safe Wednesday in Iberville Parish, officials report.More >>
A 15-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 25 was found safe Wednesday in Iberville Parish, officials report.More >>
The Baton Rouge Union of Police has put up two billboards thanking Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dababie for his service as he plans to retire.More >>
The Baton Rouge Union of Police has put up two billboards thanking Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Carl Dababie for his service as he plans to retire.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>